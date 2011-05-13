Apantac to release six TAHOMA-DL multiviewer models in 2011

Apantac will roll out six TAHOMA-DL models during 2011, with the first one being the TAHOMA-DL-4+4. This model accepts four multimedia inputs and four broadcast SDI inputs for monitoring on high resolution display.

Combining multimedia inputs including DVI, VGA, RGB, HDMI, Blu-ray DVD, DVD, component video, S-video and broadcast-quality 3G/HD/SD-SDI inputs, the TAHOMA-DL is a powerful multi-image display-processing solution for multichannel, multiformat live production when computer-generated inputs and live cameras shots are being switched at the same time.

Additionally, the TAHOMA-Mini-Q is a fixed quad-split multiviewer that auto detects four 3G/HD/SD-SDI and composite (PAL/NTSC) signal inputs and displays them as DVI, HDMI, HD-SDI or VGA signals on a single display. It supports output resolutions up to 1920 x 1200, including 1080p. It can be used as a stand-alone quad-split multiviewer or be expanded to a full system where up to eight hot-swappable TAHOMA-Mini-Q modules can be combined in a 3RU rack frame with hot-swappable redundant power supplies.

The TAHOMA-Mini-Q is based on the standard Apantac TAHOMA architecture, which divides operational modules into specific video processing and control elements and includes features such as built-in CATx extenders to extend and display video signals up to 115ft away from the multiviewer.