Apantac launches virtual mouse and keyboard control for TAHOMA Multiviewers at IBC 2011
Apantac is launching its TAHOMA Cynergy virtual mouse and keyboard controller at IBC 2011. The software option lets users control all computer inputs on one or multiple TAHOMA Multiviewers with a single mouse and keyboard.
Cynergy can be used with the TAHOMA-DE "Universal" and TAHOMA-DL "Hybrid" lines of Multiviewers. This software option removes the requirement for a standalone KVM hardware interface.
See Apantac on stand 7.K21 at IBC2011.
