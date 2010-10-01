AP, VISLINK complete trials of Advanced Gateway to link field reporters with ENPS

The Associated Press and VISLINK News and Entertainment have announced the successful completion of trials of ENPS working seamlessly across VISLINK’s microwave and Advanced Gateway systems. Together they provide an integrated solution, which enables file-based workflow from the field as if connected directly to the studio LAN.

Journalists using ENPS in the field can now use bandwidth provided by VISLINK to connect directly to ENPS servers at base, submit finished stories and simultaneously send live video. The use of microwave bandwidth reduces potential problems with public broadband, which can become clogged in breaking news situations.

VISLINK’s Advanced Gateway technology enables journalists in the field to easily download archive proxies as well as create and submit finished video wirelessly back to the studio, making the workflow process much more time-efficient. The high-speed electronic newsgathering microwave links are used to rapidly submit the files into the studio workflow, while studio-based broadcast engineers control the system and the remote equipment.