AP to Display New ENPS Version 7 at the NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, The Associated Press will display ENPS Version 7, which features a new look, interface and tools including:



•A modern interface with increased flexibility to customize the ENPS desktop while retaining access to enterprise-wide content.

•Easier content creation for broadcast, online and social media all in one place

•Integrated, calendar-based planning allowing users to see what’s going in locally and globally in one, familiar interface.

•ENPS Dashboard that lets users create a custom, real-time view of wires, media, assignments and more.

•Simple, drag-and-drop media upload from the field into ENPS.

•A new detached Alert Bar that keeps users on top of breaking news and incoming messages, even while working in other programs.



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. The Associated Press will be at booth SL9005.



