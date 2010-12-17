AP, Celebrity Footage ink marketing agreement

The Associated Press has entered into an agreement to market Los Angeles-based agency Celebrity Footage’s video archive. The deal is part of AP’s strategy to build a library of entertainment stock footage.

Under the terms of the agreement, AP Archive, the AP’s footage sales division, will distribute Celebrity Footage’s video to the AP’s global customer base. The videos will be sold alongside videos by the AP and its content partners.

The Celebrity Footage archive dates back two decades and is refreshed with new footage every day. The entire collection has been added to the AP Archive website where it can be searched and viewed alongside all of AP’s existing entertainment video. AP currently produces four daily entertainment video news feeds and its own entertainment news archive, which consists of about 100,000 videos.