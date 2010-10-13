AP Archive inks deal with Democratic Voice of Burma for archival footage

AP Archive has signed an exclusive deal with Democratic Voice of Burma (DVB), an independent, nonprofit Burmese media organization, to license DVB’s video coverage to third parties around the world.

The agreement gives the AP Archive the rights to sell DVB’s archival video footage of Burma from the past five years. The representation agreement is important because Burma is preparing to hold general elections in November for the first time in 20 years, and the footage includes coverage of recent antigovernment uprisings. The content partnership with DVB is AP Archive’s latest in a growing number of partnerships with broadcast and media organizations.