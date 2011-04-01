AntonBauer Powers Gear in Extreme Climates



FRANKLIN, TENN.—As host and producer of my own outdoor adventure show, for the past 26 years, "The Outdoorsman With Buck McNeely," I've crisscrossed the globe several times. The series is broadcast on more than 500 TV stations in the United States and on many networks worldwide. On such an adventure-based show, it's important that equipment be reliable enough to withstand extreme cold, heat, dust and wind. I began using Anton/Bauer batteries some 20 years ago when we made the switch from 3/4-inch tape to the Beta SP format in 1990.





Buck McNeely on location From my experience, a great way to test a battery's endurance is to see how well it can hold its charge in cold weather. We've used Anton/Bauer batteries on some extremely cold-temperature shoots, and they've performed impeccably and have become our exclusive battery of choice.



My primary camera used on "The Outdoorsman" is Panasonic's HDX-900 DVC PRO HD.camera. I use the Anton/Bauer Dionic 90 and HyTron 140 batteries to power these juice hungry cameras, and the durability and reliability of these batteries has continually impressed me. I usually have a video monitor, LED light source and wireless mic receivers mounted on the camera, all drawing power from the battery. Recently, I upgraded to Anton/Bauer's Dionic HCX High-Current battery, which has some outstanding features that align perfectly with my needs. With its 120 Watt-hour capacity, the HCX packs a powerful punch, providing an impressive four hours of shooting from one unit.



SLEEP PREVENTS CAPACITY LOSS



It also has some cool new features that further underscore its dependability, including a new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss and helps the battery conserve energy. After a two-day period without a load, the HCX automatically goes into a "deep sleep" mode, which significantly reduces self-discharge and results in almost zero capacity loss. To wake it all you have to do is move it about. This triggers the motion detection feature; if your battery has been powered down for a few days, you can expect it to have the same charge level as it did when you turned it off. This is a smart, forward-thinking feature that is great for a show such as ours, as we often shoot in hard-to-reach locations where we have to transport our equipment manually.



We usually bring between four to eight batteries on a shoot, and I've never had to worry about battery failure. I also appreciate the Dionic HCX's enhanced LCD RealTime fuel gauge, which indicates up to nine hours of run time using a display that indicates in 15-minute time intervals.



During a 14-hour day, both of these features proved indispensable. Also, the company's customer support has been incredibly responsive to all of my queries. I can't imagine using a different battery brand.



Buck McNeely has worked as a cameraman, producer and director in the TV and film industry for more than 30 years. He may be contacted at twolf@ldd.net.



