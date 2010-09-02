ANT to demo HbbTV, Galio Suite solutions

During IBC2010, ANT will conduct live demonstrations of its HbbTV applications and the ANT Galio Suite.

The HbbTV demonstration will entail deployed HbbTV applications and services from Germany, including catch-up programming from ARD and ZDF, VoD from Tageschau, ARD digital text and Bayerische Runfunk radio applications.

The company also will showcase the extensive graphics capabilities of the ANT Galio platform to deliver compelling user experiences with smooth animations and transition effects based on today’s hardware using open standards.

See ANT Software at IBC Stand 5.A03.

