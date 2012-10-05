Another Utah router takes to the road

CSP Mobile Productions installed a UTAH-400/528 routing switcher into its newest outside broadcast (OB) truck. Based in Saco, Maine, CSP Mobile Productions covers sports and entertainment video productions for regional clients as well as networks. This is the company's third HD truck to contain Utah Scientific equipment, and the fifth in the history of its fleet.



The new HD truck, HD-2, is a 53ft expando that will cover college basketball for ESPN when the season begins in November. The truck's compact design incorporates low power consumption, integrated audio processing, and format flexibility. The 528x528 router handles all of the truck's needs for MADI, AES, and analog signal processing, and also fulfills a critical need for embedded audio support as mandated by the client.



The router is specifically designed to address the growing requirement for large switching systems with its ability to expand seamlessly from 8 x 8 to 1152 x 1152 and beyond. The routing switcher's embedded audio capability comes courtesy of a new line of I/O boards that rely on advanced field-programmable gate array (FPGA) technology to perform signal processing.

The router's I/O board has built-in advanced signal processing, meaning it can deserialize and decode a signal into its component data streams without compromising the router's overall operational reliability. As a result, audio channels are shuffled automatically without an outboard device or manual intervention.



