Annova’s OpenMedia delivers World Cup news

German public broadcasting group ARD is supplying a mobile OpenMedia system to its journalists for use during the World Cup. OpenMedia is newsroom management software developed by Annova. ARD affiliate Südwestrundfunk (SWR) has implemented a mobile OpenMedia editorial system to support planning, scheduling and production.

Planned contributions include broadcasts from the German national team camp, press conferences, games broadcasts and the supply of background reports for the whole group of broadcasters. The journalists on-site receive their own agency information and access to all sports schedules of news agency DPA. Schedules can be directly imported and managed in the OpenMedia EventCalendar. The workflow includes weekly and daily planning as well as a broadcast planning system based on content containers.

The broadcaster’s editorial office and broadcast control room at SWR headquarters (Baden-Baden, Germany) are directly networked with the OpenMedia system in South Africa and are always linked to the current flow of the broadcast.

SWR previously deployed OpenMedia during the UEFA Euro 2008 championships in cooperation with Bavarian Rundfunk.