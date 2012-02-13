AmberFin to unveil new version of UQC at NAB
At the 2012 NAB Show, AmberFin will introduce a new version of UQC, a Unified Quality Control solution for content ingest and transcoding operations. The latest version features an improved user-experience, new third-party plug-ins to add new levels of quality control, new integrated ingest capabilities and a streamlined workflow interface.
In addition, the company will unveil new software-based multi-transcode capabilities for iCR that will enable users to run up to eight different transcode nodes simultaneously on a single PC, thereby dramatically reducing the cost per channel while obtaining even better use of their PC hardware.
