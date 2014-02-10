AmberFin Becomes Global Reseller for Nexidia QC

BASINGSTOKE, ENGLAND— AmberFin and Nexidiaannounced an agreement where AmberFin will become a global reseller for Nexidia QC closed-caption, language, and video description verification software.



Available as a plug-in for AmberFin Unified Quality Control, Nexidia QC is a software tool that automates the verification of closed-caption, video description, closed-caption alignment, and language identification in broadcast and IP workflows. Nexidia QC ensures that content is being created, edited, distributed, and received in the right languages, with the correct captions, at the right times. By automating the process, it saves time with manual testing.



AmberFin’s UQC combines multiple tools for baseband checks during tape ingest, file-based QC after ingest, and overall operator-controlled QC, including annotation and markup. With a palette of 10 different vendors and systems, including Interra Systems, Digimetrics, and Tektronix, UQC users are able to mix and match tools to create the optimum QC environment for their needs. Nexidia QC's API allows it to integrate easily into other workflows and QC applications, giving UQC customers the ability to see Nexidia QC results on the AmberFin iCR Works timeline and use Nexidia QC in conjunction with other UQC plug-ins.

