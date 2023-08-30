Amagi to Demo Solutions for Enhanced Content Management and Monetization at IBC2023

Amagi will demonstrate how its solutions maximize content libraries and drive better ROI at IBC2023 in Amsterdam, Sept. 15-18.

Amagi will unveil the new cloud-based Amagi DYNAMIC live production and playout system, demonstrating its use case mainly for launching pop-up channels for single live sports events. Amagi DYNAMIC is ideal for rights owners and holders that want to maximize their content library to create multiple, parallel live events, distribute them to D2C apps and other platforms, add new viewers, and generate additional ad revenues. Additionally, Amagi DYNAMIC enables users to demonstrate immediate ROI, thereby mitigating risk, building confidence, and setting a competitive advantage.

The company will also demonstrate how the Amagi CLOUDPORT broadcast-grade channel playout platform, combined with its Amagi LIVE software option, can enable news organizations to achieve streamlined, dynamic, and real-time content delivery. The latest version of Amagi CLOUDPORT simplifies programming and streamlines workflows for broadcast and CTV-led FAST by providing comprehensive programming features, HD/UHD quality, captions, graphics, low latency, and flexible redundancy options. The recent enhancements enable efficient single-user operations, faster programming, and smoother playout workflows.

Amagi LIVE, available with Amagi CLOUDPORT, enables users to remotely manage and dynamically produce diverse live event segments—such as news, sports, and entertainment — for linear and video-on-demand (VOD) channels, thereby maximizing revenue potential. For 24/7 live linear channel operators, especially in news and sports, Amagi LIVE handles multi-source ingest, low-latency control, precise switching, ad-breaks, and real-time advanced graphics. Through an intuitive web interface, users manage single or multiple channels with unique ad and graphics playlists during breaks.

Unveiled at NAB Show, Amagi's new unified self-service portal, Amagi NOW, provides media companies with comprehensive channel management and monetization solutions to enhance operational efficiencies and optimize content performance across linear and VOD platforms. As competition intensifies in the streaming landscape, this modular SaaS solution equips content owners and platforms with a critical edge, expediting time-to-market and accelerating revenue generation by automating processes that enhance operational efficiencies.

Amagi will showcase how Amagi NOW benefits content partners with streamlined automated content workflows, integrated scheduling and monetization, a hands-on approach for consistent user experiences, and pre-integrated platforms for both linear and VOD deliveries. Key highlights will include comprehensive workflow functionality, enhanced process automation, and effortless playout.

Amagi will also demonstrate how combining Amagi THUNDERSTORM and Amagi ADS PLUS provides content publishers and streaming platforms with a comprehensive toolset regarding advertising strategies, including adding new ad formats and better/granular contextual metadata. The new Unified Observability view enables content publishers and streaming platforms to monitor, analyze, and optimize content viewership, ad performance, and monetization strategies in real time. Amagi ANALYTICS will announce the launch of its next-generation Content Viewership and Ad Performance product to enable data-driven programming and monetization decisions.

In its third generation, Amagi THUNDERSTORM—the company's dynamic server-side ad insertion (SSAI) solution—prioritizes top-tier ad render rates, effectively balancing the inserted ads against available inventory. When integrated with Amagi ANALYTICS, Amagi THUNDERSTORM gains performance metrics on content viewership and ad performance across devices and geographic dimensions. And, when paired with the Amagi ADS PLUS real-time marketplace for CTV advertising, Amagi THUNDERSTORM enables content creators to leverage advanced yield management techniques, including unified auction capabilities, to optimize ad revenue.

Amagi will also highlight its partnership with Imagine Communications to address critical customer priorities, harmonizing cloud-based and on-premises technologies to seamlessly facilitate cloud migration, hybrid operations, and orchestration. The integration of Amagi CLOUDPORT into Imagine's Aviator suite and Imagine's SureFire into Amagi's THUNDERSTORM offering creates a versatile environment for fluid contribution, playout, and distribution workflows across broadcast, FAST, and CTV audiences. This integration is bolstered by the new Aviator Orchestrator, enhancing orchestration of streams, services, assets, and automation within the cloud-based services provided by Amagi.

Finally, Amagi will highlight its growing spectrum of FAST 2.0 services, including channel creation, distribution, monetization, its first-party programmatic ad platform, and its content marketplace to launch FAST channels globally. In particular, Amagi will highlight new developments for the next iteration of FAST, including:

Zslate: A personalized streaming experience where a viewer is never shown or stalled by disruptive ad slates as part of their ad experience

Personalized EPG: A capability for FAST services to offer a personalized lineup and set of channels based on various rules (event-based, geo-based, cohort-based etc.)

Interactivity: Interactive features and buttons dynamically rendered on a video player, so viewers can choose how they want to navigate their content in FAST channels

Amagi will be in Stand 5.A81. To register, visit show.ibc.org/