Amagi CloudPort Delivers Cinedigm’s CONtv to Twitch

NEW YORK—Cloud-based technology provider Amagi was the method of choice for Cinedigm to deliver its CONtv channel to the Twitch social video service, specifically using Amagi’s CloudPort cloud-based channel playout platform.

CONtv is a digital network billed as a devoted fan space, providing original programming and a digital catalog of film and TV titles. By using the CloudPort platform, CONtv is available as a 24/7 linear offering on Twitch.

With CloudPort, CONtv can stitch together a linear OTT channel in a few weeks, without having to use a separate custom-designed solution for periodic live events. CloudPort enabled Cinedigm to control the entire broadcast workflow—including playing live and library graphics, playlist scheduling or customized ad insertion—through a web user interface.

Amagi, which was founded in 2008, made its official U.S. debut in 2017.