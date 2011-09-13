Allegro DVT unveils Genova turnkey OTT solution

Allegro DVT has unveiled the Genova turnkey OTT solution and proposed an integrated headend running on blade servers at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.

The use of blade servers reduces the overall complexity of the system and makes routing, redundancy and administration simpler than in the past.

The Allegro DVT Genova software headend is a fast deployable turnkey solution for WebTV and OTT which embeds licenses for:

• Genova Live Transcoder, which provides live Web TV and OTT, to create a live multiscreen TV offer with playout on Adobe Flash, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, Apple HLS and WebM.

• Genova File Transcoder, which provides file-to-file batch assets conversion.

• Genova Fragmenter, which handles fragmentation and re-multiplexing of IP streams to commonly used Web TV and OTT formats.

• Genova Origin, a streaming server appliance.

• Genova Manager for redundancy and management.

• Support for single or distributed blade servers.