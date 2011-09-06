Al Jazeera sports channels join MENOS to access ASBU exchange network

Al Jazeera has invested in several Multimedia Exchange Network Over Satellite (MENOS) TV interactive terminals from satellite communication company Newtec to receive TV and data from key sporting events. The MENOS network is an all-IP system for exchanging multimedia content over satellite and is operated by the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU). It enables fully automated, cost-effective sharing of video and radio content among scattered sites.

The TV satellite interactive terminals (SIT) will be provisioned in the ASBU network, utilising Arabsat satellite capacity. In addition to installing the terminals, Newtec will also be training Al Jazeera staff and providing professional service training.

Newtec installed its MENOS multimedia concept at the Arab States Broadcasting Union facility in Algiers in 2008.