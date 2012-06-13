AJA Video To Support Thunderbolt on Windows

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.: AJA Video Systems announced support for Thunderbolt on Windows with select products in its line of professional video I/O solutions. Intel is demonstrating the first Windows PCs with Thunderbolt ports to deliver bi-directional 10 Gbps performance to video professionals.



“The popularity of Thunderbolt is apparent in the rapid rate of adoption of our Io XT video I/O device with dual-Thunderbolt ports,” said Nick Rashby, president of AJA Video Systems. “The increased speed provided to external devices by Thunderbolt has really given our Mac customers great flexibility and we’re looking forward to providing the same level of support to our Windows customers as well.”



