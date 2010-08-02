AJA Video spotlights new compact SDI routers and SDI/optical mini converters

AJA Video Systems is now shipping its new KUMO line of compact SDI video routers and FiDO family of SDI/optical fiber converters.

The KUMO routers support full broadcast specifications over SDI, HD-SDI and 3Gb/s SDI and provide Web-browser control over a LAN to simplify integration into production and post environments. FiDO (Fiber Digital Optical) is a family of five SDI/optical fiber converters that facilitate the transport of SDI, HD-SDI and 3Gb/s SDI signals over long distances.

KUMO compact SDI routers are available in two configurations: the KUMO 1604 supporting 16 SDI inputs and four out, and the KUMO 1616 supporting 16 channels in and out. Running embedded Linux, KUMO routers include HTTP control and monitoring, with network setup performed via BonJour.

FiDO is a family of five SDI/optical fiber mini converters designed for outdoor or indoor use. The converters pass the complete SDI signal (including audio and metadata), and meet all relevant SMPTE specifications. Their low-profile enclosure enables use in tight spaces around and behind equipment racks, trucks and crowded facilities.