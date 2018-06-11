AJA Unveils 4K/UltraHD HDMI 2.0 and 12GSDI Mini-Converters at InfoComm

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — To streamline the transmission of high-resolution, high frame rate, and deep color content over longer distances, AJA Video — a provider of video interface technologies, converters, digital video recording solutions, and professional cameras — unveiled new Hi5-12G and HA5-12G mini-converters at InfoComm 2018.

Designed to simplify 4K/UltraHD HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI conversion, the new Hi512G converts between 12G-SDI to HDMI 2.0, while the HA5-12G converts between HDMI 2.0 to 12G-SDI. Both offer the option to extend signal transmission up to 10kilometers/six mile over a single fiber link.

“As 4K/UltraHD workflows become more common across production, broadcast, post and ProAV, we’re seeing an uptick in the demand for 4K/UltraHD conversion between HDMI 2.0 and 12GSDI,” said AJA President Nick Rashby. “Hi5-12G and HA5-12G answer that need, making it easier and more cost-efficient to transmit high-quality signals between 12GSDI and HDMI devices and displays located far apart, with single cable simplicity.”

Both units are available in three model configurations, with or without fiber SFPs (Small Form-Factor Pluggables). As the next generation of the AJA’s Hi5-4KPlus, the compact Hi512G mini-converter converts a 4K/UltraHD/2K/HD 12G-SDI single link input — with eight channels of embedded digital audio — to an HDMI 2.0 output with two or eight channels of audio. The 12GSDI single link input enables a reclocked SDI loop out for simpler confidence monitoring.

The fiber SFP-equipped Hi5-12G models include the Hi5-12GR receiver, which extends HDMI 4K signals over long distances from either an SDI or fiber-connected source, as well as the Hi5-12GTR transceiver, which delivers a 4K/UltraHD SDI or fiber source signal to an HDMI destination.

As the next-generation of AJA’s HA5-4K, the HA5-12G lets users convert an HDMI 2.0 input with up to eight channels of audio from the HDMI source, as well as two-channel analog audio (RCA) to two 12GSDI single-link outputs, with two or eight channels of digital embedded audio. It can also analyze HDR info frame data coming in over HDMI in accordance with HDMI v2.0b/CTA861G.

Fiber SFP-equipped HA5-12G models include the HA5-12GT single-channel transmitter, which extends HDMI 4K signals up to 10 kilometers/six miles over a single fiber link. And the HA5-12G2T dual-channel transmitter offers two 12GSDI coaxial outputs and two 12GSDI over fiber outputs to send HDMI 4K sources to multiple locations without a distribution amplifier.

