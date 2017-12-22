AJA Releases Io 4K Plus

GRASS VALLEY, CALIF.—AJA’s Io 4K Plus, a Thunderbolt 3 capture and output device with free Desktop Software v14, is now available per an official company announcement.

Features of the Io 4K Plus include portable 4K/UHD and HD/SD capture and playback across the Thunderbolt 3; backwards compatibility with Thunderbolt and Thunderbolt 2 hosts; 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O for 4K/UHD and 2K/HD/SD with HFR support up to 60p at 4:2:2; real-time 4K/UHD to 2K/HD down conversion; 8-, 10- and 12-bit 4:2:2 and 4:4:4 over 12G-SDI or HDMI 2.0 workflow support; two Thunderbolt 3 ports for daisy-chaining up to six Thunderbolt devices; and 16-channel embedded SDI, eight-channel embedded HDMI and four-channel analog audio In and four-channel audio Out via XLR.

The updated Desktop Software v14 provides updates to Io and Kona products that simplify 4K/UHD and HDR workflows and broaden audio capabilities. New features include audio controls to adjust the monitoring mix between NLE timeline audio playback, host system audio and voice over/punch-in mic input; the ability to audition music or other audio from a web browse/MAM/cloud; record voiceovers to timeline with low latency, full duplex audio punch-in; and 12G-SDI, 6G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 I/O configuration controls.

AJA is selling the Io 4K Plus for $2,495.