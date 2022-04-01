AJA Releases Ki Pro GO v4.0 Firmware

GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has released v4.0 firmware for its Ki Pro GO multi-channel H.264 recorder, delivering enhanced playback and control functionality to give users more flexibility in the field.

This free update introduces third-party file playback support alongside a host of new settings improvements that help ensure more seamless setup and operation across production, post, and proAV environments, the company said.

“Modern production and proAV environments demand flexibility in the field, especially when recording multiple simultaneous HD and SD video feeds, and we designed Ki Pro GO with this in mind. Ki Pro GO users have expressed a desire to play out H.264 files generated within their NLE applications on Ki Pro GO, which this update enables,” explained AJA President Nick Rashby. “Ki Pro GO v4.0 firmware is an extension of our work and continued commitment to helping professionals get the most out of their gear.”

Ki Pro GO v4.0 feature highlights include: