AJA Releases Ki Pro GO v4.0 Firmware
By George Winslow published
The update delivers enhanced playback and control functionality to give users more flexibility in the field
GRASS VALLEY, Calif.—AJA Video Systems has released v4.0 firmware for its Ki Pro GO multi-channel H.264 recorder, delivering enhanced playback and control functionality to give users more flexibility in the field.
This free update introduces third-party file playback support alongside a host of new settings improvements that help ensure more seamless setup and operation across production, post, and proAV environments, the company said.
“Modern production and proAV environments demand flexibility in the field, especially when recording multiple simultaneous HD and SD video feeds, and we designed Ki Pro GO with this in mind. Ki Pro GO users have expressed a desire to play out H.264 files generated within their NLE applications on Ki Pro GO, which this update enables,” explained AJA President Nick Rashby. “Ki Pro GO v4.0 firmware is an extension of our work and continued commitment to helping professionals get the most out of their gear.”
Ki Pro GO v4.0 feature highlights include:
- Intuitive playback of .mp4 files originating from supported third-party applications, including Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro, Avid Media Composer and Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve.
- Ability to set each device to generate 0, 1, 2, 3 or 4 B-frames individually on each channel for smaller file sizes.
- New alarm functionality that makes it easy to clear outdated alerts after errors are corrected.
- Updated REST API that enables remote device shut-off.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
