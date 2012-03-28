aioTV makes OTT platform available for Amino Aminet A140 STB

The OTT video platform from aioTV has been optimized and is now available for Amino’s Aminet A140 IPTV/OTT set-top box, aioTV announced.

The Amino A140 brings together traditional multichannel functionality with next-generation over-the-top services. The aioTV platform enables operators worldwide to curate multiple sources of OTT video content into a TV-like experience for users to enjoy on multiple devices, including the Apple iPad, Android tablets, PC, Mac, GoogleTV, Apple iPhone, Android phones and now the Amino Aminet A140.

According to Amino CEO Donald McGarva, aioTV can run alongside existing IPTV services or as a stand-alone service and is well-suited for Amino’s OTT-enabled A140 device.