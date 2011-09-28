Agama adds support for Apple HTTP Live Streaming

DTV quality assurance expert Agama Technologies launched version 4.1 of the Agama DTV Monitoring Solution for IPTV, cable, broadcast and OTT operators at IBC2011 in Amsterdam.

The Agama DTV Monitoring Solution is a complete system for continuous real-time monitoring and quality assurance of all forms of video delivery. It allows operators to maintain control and understanding of service quality distribution throughout their deployments.

With version 4.1, Agama expands its monitoring offering to cover new digital video distribution technologies, adds new features and improves the solution's usability, efficiency and performance.

One area of focus has been to add support for end-to-end quality assurance of OTT services and CDNs. Version 4.1 of the Agama Analyzer offers a new active confidence monitoring feature supporting the Apple HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) format. It is aimed at all operators of adaptive bit rate services, such as OTT and unmanaged IPTV.