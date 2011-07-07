AETA to debut 4MinX portable recorder-mixer at IBC 2011

France-based AETA Audio Systems has announced the coming introduction of its ultra-portable 4MinX field production recorder/mixer. This new product, along with several other AETA devices, will be shown at the IBC 2011 trade show in Amsterdam, Sept. 9-13, 2011

Powered by a DV Li-Ion batter and using SD/SDHC memory cards, the 4MinX can record up to four channels of audio with stereo mixdown capability, with time code. Inputs can be analog or digital, with four mic/line inputs, two stereo line inputs and two AES3/AES42 input. The outputs boast similar flexibility, with two stereo line outputs, two aux outs, and three AES3 outputs.

Onboard digital processing functions include balance, panning, filters, and M-S stereo encoding and decoding, along with versatile routing, mixing and monitoring. Recording is done in 24-bit broadcast WAV format.

Rugged and robust, the 4MinX features a user-friendly interface with rotary encoders, programmable function keys and a color TFT visual display. The integrated DSP mixer supports four-channel stereo mixdown, and the flexible routing system allows any mix of analog, digital and 100Base-T outputs. The MinX also boasts high-quality mic preamps for exceptional sound quality, and the system features integrated monitoring for SoundField multichannel microphone systems.

The 4MinX accommodates external powering as an alternative to its Li-Ion battery with integrated charger, weighs about 2kg and measures a compact 10in x 3in x 8in.