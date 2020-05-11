Advanced Systems Group Has Shipped 120 Remote Production Kits

EMERYVILLE, Calif.—Advanced Systems Group has been providing tools for content creators to continue producing high-quality content from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing that in the last two months it has shipped more than 120 remote production kits.

ASG is sending lighting kits, laptops, high-quality microphones and DSLR cameras with desktop tripods and prompters to clients’ homes. ASG customizes each kit to provide what each client needs, while also working around current equipment inventory shortages, the company said.

ASG has also provided training and best practices as needed for on-camera talent.

“The broadcast technical community has stepped up with creative solutions to enable video production to continue outside of the traditional studio environments, and corporate communications professionals have followed suit,” said Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG. “Our remote production kits are helping clients produce professional results despite the inherent limitations of at-home productions.”

ASG says that it has units readily available.