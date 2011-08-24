Advanced Digital Broadcast to feature broadcast, broadband lineup at IBC2011

Advanced Digital Broadcast will bring broadcast and broadband together at IBC2011 with new solutions to provide a complete multiroom and multi-services experience.

ADB, which offers pay-TV solutions and multimedia services, will showcase the full range of its broadcast and broadband devices and software.

ADB will show its multiroom pay TV platform; the ADB’s Connected Home Software Suite that remotely manages consumer devices using the TR-069 standard; and its Connected TV Portal, a launch pad for Connected TV services that gives operators a complete tool to develop OTT services on multiple screens.

See ADB at IBC2011 Stand 5.B48.