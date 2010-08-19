Adtec to highlight new EN-80 DSNG contribution encoder/modulator at IBC2010

Adtec will showcase its new EN-80 DSNG/contribution encoder/modulator, which supports high-definition and standard-definition MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC/H.264 with 4:2:0 and 4:2:2 encoding at IBC2010 Sept. 10-14 in Amsterdam.

The EN-80 comes with four pairs of stereo audio, including MPEG 1 Layer 2 and Dolby AC3 audio encoding. Passthrough support includes PCM, DolbyE/2.0/5.1 and Linear Acoustic Stream Stacker. The EN-80 supports redundant AC or DC dual-power supplies, enhanced control and monitoring via SNMP and browser. The EN-80 allows concurrent encoding and streaming to IP, ASI and L-Band. The optional Newtec DVB/S2 modulator supports modulation from QPSK up to 32 APSK. Optional redundant AC or DC dual-power supplies are available.