Adtec Digital, Work Microwave to Showcase Video ACM Encoding Platform at IBC

AMSTERDAM--At the 2013 IBC Show in September, Adtec Digital and Work Microwave will showcase Video ACM, an integrated data/video (DaVid) modem and encoding solution for enhanced video contribution. Video ACM automatically optimizes an operator's satellite link budget, which improves video quality and reduces operational expenses. The product uses Adtec Digital’s EN-91 MPEG-4 HD ultra-low delay encoder and Work Microwave's DVB-S2 Modem SK-DV.



Using DaVid technology, the SK-DV modem transports up to six MPEG transport streams plus IP data in a DVB-S2 multistream, enabling simultaneous transportation of data (netWork connection) and live broadcasting (video content) over a single satellite carrier. Video ACM optimizes satellite link performance in real time, balancing efficiency and availability as link conditions change due to adverse weather conditions. This results in increased link availability and cost savings for satellite operators.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Adtec Digital will be at stand 1.D01. Work Microwave will be at stand 4.B63.



