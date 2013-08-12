Adder: Upgraded, Multi-Language KVM at IBC2013

UK KVM specialist Adder Technology will show several products including AdderLink Infinity, which allows a computer and its operator to be separated by almost any distance without any loss in capabilities over standard IP infrastructure. Adder also will be supporting IBC as a technology partner and demonstrating the additional functionality enabled by the latest firmware update, developed specifically to meet the needs of the broadcast/post-production market. The v.3 firmware offers three key upgrades; network teaming provides double the bandwidth of previous versions guaranteeing HD video at 60 FPS over standard IP infrastructure. This also prevents any single point of failure from taking down the operation, providing the extra resilience required for critical applications in a live broadcast studio. AIM 3.0 also allows server redundancy, enabling 24/7 reliability and total confidence in critical environments. Internationalisation now provides users 10 language options, reflecting the global presence of Adder solutions.



The 2013 IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, September 12-17, 2013. Adder will be at stand 7.B33.



