Adder to Feature KVM over IP Solutions at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Adder Technology will feature the AdderLink Infinity 2020—one of its newest high performance IP-based KVM solutions—at this year’s NAB Show. AdderLink Infinity 2020 is an IP-based Keyboard, Video and Mouse (KVM) extender that enables users to situate their critical computing hardware in secure, temperature-controlled environments, away from user workstations in production studios and suites. New features include a transmitter and receiver, and dual head, single link digital video and USB2.0 over a single cable.

Adder will also unveil version 4 of A.I.M. (AdderLink Infinity Management), which provides user-friendly centralized management that allows multiple remote users to access host computers in a flexible manner.

Adder also plans to demo the AdderLink CCS-Pro4 at the show. The CCS-Pro4 is a state-of-the-art four-port USB and audio switch that lets users create a single workspace using multiple devices. With a single keyboard and mouse, and Free-Flow software, users can control up to four computers and switch seamlessly between different devices.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16.