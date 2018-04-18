Adder Launches Dongle-Sized KVM Transmitter at NAB Show

LAS VEGAS-At the 2018 NAB Show IP-based KVM specialist Adder Technology demo-ed a new keyboard/video/mouse solution that eliminates the rack space required for a traditional KVM transmitter, cuts power and rack-room cooling requirements and costs about half as much as the conventional alternative.

The dongle-sized ALIF100T, part of the company’s ADDERLink Infinity product family, offers the same functionality as Adder’s rack-based KVM transmitter, but plugs into the back of a computer rather than being rack-mounted. To demonstrate the space savings, Adder is showing a conventional alternative. The 10-source PC setup requires 10 KVM transmitters—two mounted side by side in 1RU of space for a total of 5RU.

The savings extend beyond rack space with the ALIF100T, however. The dongle-sized transmitter draws just 2 watts of power and generates far less heat than a traditional KVM transmitter. The ALIF100T is now shipping.

