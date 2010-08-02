Actus Digital offers Web-based media monitoring and visual-based reporting solutions

Actus Digital provides stations and content delivery facilities with a series of Web-based media monitoring and management solutions that make it cost-effective to monitor content distribution and accurately account for and analyze the success of their broadcasts.

The products not only precisely track content delivery and ratings impact, they do so in a much more strategic way — by leveraging a user-friendly dashboard with smart detection tools and easy retrieval of video, audio and text, so that nontechnical people can operate the system and immediately analyze results when comparing broadcast ratings against the competition or the quality level of the actual broadcast.

At the heart of every installation is the Actus 4 media management platform. Developed to leverage IT-based hardware, the highly scalable architecture provides an agile environment for supporting a wide range of media monitoring, analysis and management capabilities. Core features include multichannel ingest, multiformat conversion engine, analysis automation, media database and broadcast player for content redistribution.