ActiveVideo Networks demonstrates cloud-based interactive TV

ActiveVideo Networks demonstrated its CloudTV platform, which streams content and applications from a network cloud to TVs or set-top boxes equipped with the CI Plus module and mobile devices, at the recent Cable Congress in Switzerland.

During the three-day conference, ActiveVideo showed how CloudTV can build value for cable system operators, programmers and third-party developers by enabling the limitless delivery of content and applications streamed from the network cloud. The system cuts the time and cost of application development while allowing full engagement across any device, including TVs that support the emerging CI Plus 1.3 standard.

CloudTV is currently installed in about 5 million homes served by major cable and IPTV providers in the United States and international marketplace. ActiveVideo Networks recently reached an agreement with Funai Electronics that will bring smart-TV solutions based entirely in the network cloud to connected TVs. The company demonstrated how handheld devices can enable real-time interactive and on-demand services over one-way cable plant, as well as the ability to use ActiveVideo’s iPhone Remote Control App to enable gesture-based interactivity, better keyboarding and navigation, significantly improved search and discovery, and the ability to upload photos and intuitively control displays on the TV.