AccuWeather rolls out iPad-based remote control option for CinemaLive HD

AccuWeather has announced a new iPad-based remote control option for its display system CinemaLive HD.

The new option saves time, adds flexibility and enhances a station's on-air image with easy-to-use, turnkey iPad control of the rich 3-D graphic environment in CinemaLive HD.

With iPad for CinemaLive HD, users can revise a presentation while on location, respond quickly to breaking severe weather or update and export a graphic for social media postings from home or anywhere with Wi-Fi.

The nested menu system of iPad for CinemaLive HD offers access to all of the most-used control features, so users can change the order of show elements within an existing show, update graphic content, integrate breaking-news video and add photo-realistic weather visualizations.

On the air, iPad for CinemaLive HD replaces the forward-backward, slide-show functionality of traditional clickers. This allows the presenter to respond more rapidly and credibly to severe weather, just-arrived data updates and the latest field footage.