ACCESSMyTV OTT Multiscreen Video Platform Launches at CES

Launched by ACCESS CO., LTD at CES 2012, ACCESSMyTV is an open, multi-screen social video platform for connected devices, which allows for the monetization of free and premium web content, games and apps.

The solution leverages the consumption of web video to create new revenue opportunities for content providers, consumer electronics (CE) device manufacturers and service providers. The platform creates deep consumer engagement and a viral marketing dynamic through the creation of personalized web video channels that can be shared with friends and family via social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. This deep consumer engagement in turn enables ACCESSMyTV to support highly targeted advertising.