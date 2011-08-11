ACCESS to spotlight NetFront Living Connect 2.2

ACCESS, a global provider of software technologies to the mobile, beyond-PC and digital TV markets, will be demonstrate its solutions for HbbTV, DLNA and the BBC iPlayer.

These products enable CE device manufacturers of set-top boxes and integrated TVs, as well as middleware vendors, to provide network operators and consumers with the a next-generation TV experience.

One of the highlights at the ACCESS booth will be the first public demonstration of NetFront Living Connect 2.2, the latest version of the next-generation DLNA technology component, which enables seamless connectivity between home consumer electronic devices.

ACCESS also will feature its NetFront browser DTV profile, which is optimized for digital TV environments and services such as BBC iPlayer.

See ACCESS IBC2011 Stand 13.115