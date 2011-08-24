Accedo Funspot games available for Roku 2 streaming player

Accedo and Roku have announced the availability of Accedo’s Funspot games on the Roku 2 platform.

Roku 2, the newest line of streaming players from Roku, brings popular casual games to the TV alongside Roku’s selection of video and music entertainment.

Accedo’s Funspot portfolio of games contains a range of casual games including board, arcade, strategy and puzzles. The entire game portfolio has been designed to work well in a living room environment with remote control interaction.

Seven Accedo games are now available to Roku 2 customers for $.99 each, and include the following titles: Kaboom, Sudoku, Patience, Rockswap Adventures, Texas Hold’Em, Mahjong Fruits and Dracula’s Coffin. Roku 2 is available in three models: the Roku 2 HD, Roku 2 XD and Roku 2 XS.