Accedo Broadband joins Telstra for live TV apps

Accedo Broadband, a provider of app stores and applications for IPTV and connected TVs, is working with Telstra to develop BigPond TV applications for multiple TV and Blu-ray platforms. The service is available unmetered for most BigPond broadband customers.

The applications launched in January and are currently delivering seven Telstra BigPond TV channels to LG and Samsung connected-TV sets and Blu-ray players across Australia.

The channels include several designed for sporting fans, including football, rugby league, racing, supercars and a sports news channel. It also includes a news channel and a music channel. The content is being streamed using Google’s Widevine adaptive streaming technology.

Accedo and Telstra are working on a number of application projects and have previously developed a game analyzer for TV devices, which is an on-demand sporting experience. It combines full match replays with intricate game statistics of all NRL rugby matches.