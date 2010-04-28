Abit automation to interface with newest Omneon servers
Abit has enhanced its Present-it automation system to take advantage of the new features provided by the latest generation of Omneon Spectrum media server systems. Present-it now includes support for the schedule ID commands to allow for shorter clips and AFD control to ensure correct aspect ratios. Additional metadata exchange is carried out using the Omneon Media API.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox