AberSAN Z80 delivers enterprise SAN-in-a-box
Aberdeen has rolled out the 128TB AberSAN Z80, its highest-density storage server to date.
The AberSAN Z800 delivers enterprise SAN unified storage system is an 8RU storage server supporting up to 64 hot-swap disk drives. The server’s scalability options result in virtually unlimited storage capacity.
The AberSAN Z-Series brings the simplicity of network-attached storage to the SAN environment by using the ZFS file system. Continuing the trend toward high-density servers without capacity limitations, the AberSAN Z80 delivers enterprise-class features at entry-level pricing.
The unified storage AberSAN Z-Series offers the ability to scale well beyond 1PB of storage capacity, managed in a single Z-RAID array. The added capacities can be achieved via cascading additional physical devices with XDAS JBOD expansion boxes.
