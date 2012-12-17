4K London Chooses Leader Test Instruments

CYPRESS, CALIF. -- 4K London has invested in Leader LV5330 and LV5380 multi-standard video signal analyzers for integration into its high-spec electronic imaging systems. The sales were made via Leader’s U.K. reseller Thameside TV, based in Shepperton.



Designed for on-camera operation, the Leader LV5330 is compatible with over 20 HD-SDI/SD-SDI formats, including SMPTE 259M, 274M, 292M, and 296M. Its 6-inch XGA TFT screen can be set to display YCbCr, YRGB, YGBR, GBR or RGB luminance waveform, color vector, five-bar, surround-sound level, status or video source. Freeze mode allows comparisons of different SDI input signals. Thumbnail picture display can be selected with other multi-display operating modes for easy source identification. Input format, colorimetry, black burst or tri-level external reference input are auto-sensed. The LV5330’s display panel is framed on three sides by clearly labeled push-button function selectors, plus three rotary adjustment controls and a forward-facing USB interface, making the LV5330 exceptionally easy to control.



Additional features include signal status and protocol checks, user-settable error monitoring and detection, digital line-selection and menu control storage of 30 front-panel configurations. Screen shots, personalized presets and software updates can be communicated via detachable USB memory. The LV5330 occupies a 215-by-128-by-63 millimeter housing, weighs 1.3 kilograms. It can be powered from mains or battery. Leader’s LV5380 has a similar specification to the LV5330 plus a larger 8.4-inch XGA screen, dimensions of 315-by-76-by-85 millimeters and a weight of 2 kilograms.