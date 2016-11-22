3M Issues Inspection Notice for Lad-Saf X2/X3 Sleeves

Click on the Image to Enlarge



RED WING, MINN.—3M Fall Protection has issued an inspection notice for its Lad-Saf X2/X3 sleeves, citing that a limited number of cases have been identified where the locking lever was not working properly. 3M states that there have been no accidents or injuries related to this issue.

In a case where the locking lever is not working, the sleeve might disengage from the cable during use. 3M is describing this as an assembly error that affected only a limited number of units; the company says that the issue has been corrected.

Users are suggested to immediately conduct an inspection (illustrated in the image), which is recommended pre-use inspection for all X2 and X3 sleeves. If you find an affected sleeve, 3M suggests that you remove the sleeve from service and contact its customer service department at 800-328-6146 or email LADSAFNA@mmm.com for a return authorization. A replacement sleeve will be shipped within 24 hours of return of the affected sleeve.

This is the second notice with the Lad-Saf that 3M has issued since August, the previous being a recall of the previous design.