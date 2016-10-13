3M Fall Protection Recalls Zorbit Energy Absorber

RED WING, MINN.—3M Fall Protection has issued a recall on its Zorbit Energy Absorbers, specifically to models that feature lot codes between 2101506 and 2464624, which were manufactured between March and August 2015. 3M says that there have been no reported accidents or injuries involved with the product, but that it has identified a production issue with the horizontal lifeline system designed to limit fall arrest forces on the worker.

Arrow signifies location of lot code

The recall only applies to Zorbit Energy Absorbers with the aforementioned lot codes; other Zorbit models with lot codes outside of that range are still safe to use according to 3M. Any affected models that are recalled will be replaced free of charge within 24 hours. To return an affected model, contact 3M’s customer service department at 800-328-6146 or email ZORBITSNA@mmm.com.

This is the second 3M product that received a recall in recent months. In August, the company issued a full recall for its Lad-Saf sleeve product.