360 Systems, Telestream announce addition of JPEG-2000 codec to FlipFactory

360 Systems and Telestream have announced the addition of a new JPEG-2000 codec to the roster of FlipFactory transcode capabilities. Now, JPEG-2000 content from 360 Systems’ MAXX-HD servers can be transferred seamlessly to and from NLEs, servers and network connections.

The new FlipFactory codec imports high-definition JPEG-2000 video, audio and VANC data from 360 Systems’ MAXX-1200 and MAXX-2400 HD servers directly into an NLE project bin for editing. It also performs rapid export of the project back to the 360 Systems server. This file-based workflow provides greater speed, efficiency and productivity for all production and broadcast operations.