360 Systems adds Telestream JPEG 2000 codec to servers

360 Systems has added the Telestream JPEG 2000 codec to the growing roster of FlipFactory transcode capabilities available with its servers.

With the addition, JPEG 2000 content from 360 Systems’ MAXX-HD servers can be transferred seamlessly to and from NLEs, servers and network connections. The new FlipFactory codec imports HD JPEG 2000 video, audio and VANC data from 360 Systems’ MAXX-1200 and MAXX-2400 HD servers directly into an NLE project bin for editing. It also performs rapid export of the project back to the 360 Systems server. This file-based workflow provides greater speed, efficiency and productivity for all production and broadcast operations.

With three video channels and up to 250 hours of storage, 360 Systems’ MAXX-HD servers are used for play-to-air, satellite ingest and sports applications.