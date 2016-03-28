2016 Product Preview: Cable, Fiber & Connectors

Nothing is more essential to a television system than a reliable interconnection system. This is the circulatory network, carrying the lifeblood of the operation from one point to another, enabling the necessary work of the facility.

Despite the amazing and important inroads wireless products have made, fiber and cable are still the first paths of success for any television operation. Implementing a solid cable and fiber infrastructure will make all other television functions easier.

Cable and fiber manufacturers continue to innovate with new products and connectivity concepts. The NAB Show will have plenty of this innovation.

Artel’s 3500 Series FiberlinkFIBER

Artel Video Systems will demonstrate the latest IP- and hybrid IP/SDI-based capabilities in the company’s DigiLink Media Transport System, a fully integrated, modular solution for transporting broadcast-quality media including 3G/HD/SD-SDI and ASI plus Ethernet traffic over IP, direct fiber and managed optical networks. The company will also showcase its 3500 Series Fiberlink product line, including model 3524 that supports four channels of independent 3G/HD/SD-SDI or DVB-ASI, with or without embedded audio and data. Using two single-mode or multimode fibers, the Fiberlink 3524 supports 4K/UHD resolutions at 60 fps.

Apantac will show a variety of KVM and signal extension products, including the SDI-FIB-Tx/Rx pair that transmit multirate SDI up to 18 miles (30 km) using a single-mode or multimode fiber-optic cable with ST connectors. The SDI-FIB-Tx/Rx are miniature devices that support all SDI formats up to 3G including 3G-SDI, HD-SDI and SD-SDI.

Bluebell Opticom will introduce the BCX- 760 series 10G Ethernet point-to-point fiber link, a camera-back interface that allows connection and signal transport between a camera and an OB truck or a base station. The BCX-760 series products are designed to create rugged connections in a range of remote production environments such as special-event venues, ENG sites, sports arenas and golf courses.

DAWNco will showcase its SATfiber solution that allows ENG crews to locate a satellite dish at considerable distance from where the signals are needed. With the company’s Box-Mount TX and Rack-Mount RX products, the fiber transmit module is mounted at the dish and the receive end can be up to 50 miles away.

Multidyne will mark the NAB Show debut of FiberNet, a real-time uncompressed optical networking topology that takes advantage of fiber infrastructures and can interconnect multiple nodes for managing, controlling and distributing all types of uncompressed signals from a central location. More than simple point-to-point links, FiberNet allows the user to send any incoming signal to any output or even to multiple outputs.

CABLE

AVP will be at the show with a variety of products, including its SMPTE 311M fiber camera cable. This composite cable type integrates power for a TV camera, and control line and optical fiber for video and audio transmission. It uses epoxy and polished contacts for termination reliability.

Belden will show its new 10GXS Cat-6a data cable, with a significantly smaller diameter and an absorptive layer to counter alien crosstalk, the bane of smaller diameter data cables. In addition to high-speed data cable, Belden will also be there to talk about its portfolio of traditional video, audio and control cables.

Clark Wire & Cable will introduce several new products, including the RCC2V2A1C6HDE “snake” cable that contains two RG-6 coax, audio pairs and a Cat-6 data cable in the same jacket. The RG-6 components are swept to 4.5 GHz for wide bandwidth, and the overall cable has a diameter of 0.72 inches.

Joseph Electronics will be available to discuss the company’s custom cable engineering services, available in both copper and fiber. The company can provide a full custom cable system, cut to length, color-coded and terminated to meet any project’s needs.

Nemal will debut two versions of its SMPTE standard camera cable. FOCC24S7 is targeted for applications where size, weight, and flexibility are critical, and FOCC24S7U is the same size with a rugged polyurethane jacket for harsh outdoor environments.

PATCH PANELS

Bittree manufactures patch panels and connectivity systems. At the 2016 NAB Show, the company will be showing its new high-density fiber and copper data patch panels as well as a 4K/UHD coaxial single-link solution.

Switchcraft will spotlight its connectors and patch panels, including the MidSize series of video patchbays that use mini- WECO connectors. The company’s Mid-Size patchbay panels are available in 1RU, 1.5RU and 2RU versions, with up to 34 jacks across.

Canare 4K-DIN coax connectorCONNECTORS

Canare will shine a spotlight on its new 4K-DIN coax connector that contains four high-bandwidth fittings in one small housing. This allows you to connect or disconnect four 3GSDI signals in one easy step.

Fischer Connectors will highlight its 1051 HD Triax Pro+ connectors for remote camera operations. The 1051 HD Triax Pro+ has a plug-and-play circular connector and can support fiber-optic signal and power connectors, with options to connect CCUs to cameras, equipping OB vans and connecting fiber media converters.

Lemo will display its anodized aluminum M-series connectors in a choice of colors. The bright colors can be applied to one of 37 connector models available in eight different sizes, and the color will remain visible after extensive use in harsh environments. Based on Lemo’s M-series connector, it is IP68-compliant and includes gasket and sealing options that are oil and fuel resistant.

Neutrik UHD BNC Cable ConnectorNeutrik will introduce the rearTwist UHDBNC connector, specifically for high frequencies such as those used for 4K and 8K television. The connector’s insulator design combined with the reduced outer diameter of the gold plated center pin allows UHDdata transmission within acceptable returnloss limits.

QPC will exhibit its Qmicro expanded beam fiber-optic connector that features a compact and lightweight housing. The connector’s hermaphroditic design allows assemblies to be daisy-chained without adapters, and the expanded beam connector uses a spherical lens to collimate the signal at many times the original diameter, making the connector resistant to shock and environmental damage.

Sommer Cable has cable and connector customers in dozens of countries around the world. At the 2016 NAB Show, the company will introduce Hicon screw-and-play solder-less RCA connectors.

Studio Technologies 5205Studio Technologies will roll out its Model 5205 mic/line-to-Dante interface that allows two microphone or line-level signals to interface with systems that use Dante networking technology. The unit has adjustable gain and P48 phantom power, so that virtually all condenser, dynamic and ribbon microphones are compatible, as are most balanced and unbalanced analog line-level sources.

Whirlwind will highlight its ES4 digital audio snake, which can be configured for Cobranet, Ethersound, Dante or AVB formats by changing the network module in the unit. The typical Whirlwind ES4 system consists of two components: the ES4T transmitter module, which has sixteen balanced mic/line inputs and eight line level outputs. The matching ES4R receiver module has 16 line-level outputs and eight line level inputs.