NAB Show NY: Digital Nirvana To Unveil V5.2 Of MonitorIQ

FREMONT, Calif.— Digital Nirvana, a provider of digital video equipment and services, will will showcase v5.2 of its flagship MonitorIQ media and management platform at NAB Show New York. The company’s exhibit will also showcase its latest metadata generation, subtitling and closed captioning solutions.

With functions spanning multichannel signal monitoring, logging, loudness monitoring, SmartSearch, ad verification, content repurposing and archive, MonitorIQ enables broadcasters to monitor their video, primarily to meet compliance requirements.

v5.2 adds features that enhance the platform’s efficiency, stability and end-user experience, including: search filter options with calendar controls, improved geographic time zone display and NAS configuration options to change retention period of original and proxy encoded files to use storage space more effectively.

Other features improve configuring the player for closed captions, subtitles, teletext, NAC, LKFS and ratings, and enabling player controls in full-screen mode, as well as support for network tuner devices using network device discovery (via SSDP). The new version also improves support for IPTV protocols (MPEG-TS over HTTP), recording H.265 in MPEG-TS, and recording multiple channels from a single input.

Also on display is Metadator, a software application that the company claims will make the Avid editing process faster and easier by generating locators for media assets, along with metadata, outside of Avid’s Interplay MAM system. It automates extracting video and audio, and generating transcripts using speech-to-text technology, and then ingests this content back into Avid Interplay so that metadata can be found more easily during editing.

Digital Nirvana will hold demos in booth N546. To register, visit the show website.