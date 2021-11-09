ViacomCBS, Gray Renew CBS Network Affiliate Agreements

NEW YORK—ViacomCBS and Gray Television have announced a multi-year agreement that renews all 47 CBS network affiliations for the Gray Television stations, including two top 25 market affiliates, WOIO in Cleveland, Ohio and WBTV in Charlotte, N.C.

As part of the agreement, Gray’s CBS affiliates will continue to be locally available to subscribers on Paramount+ and widely distributed across vMVPD platforms.

Gray is one of the largest operators of CBS affiliates, covering approximately 11% of the U.S. audience and serving nearly 13 million households across the combined 47 markets. Upon its acquisition of the Meredith Corporation’s Local Media Group stations later this year, Gray will become the largest owner and operator of CBS affiliates serving 55 markets reaching 18% of U.S. households.

“We are happy to have renewed these important license agreements with Gray Television to continue to inform and entertain audiences across the country with CBS’ leading programming,” said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. “This deal underscores our longstanding commitment to building successful affiliate partnerships that create shared and enduring value.”

“ViacomCBS is an important partner, and we are pleased to have reached an agreement that builds upon our longstanding relationship,” added Pat LaPlatney, co-CEO of Gray Television. “We look forward to better serving our audiences by combining our valuable local content with CBS’ premium programming across entertainment, news and sports in the years to come.”

The agreement includes renewals for these Gray-owned CBS affiliates: KALB in Alexandria, L.A.; KFDA in Amarillo, T.X.; KYES-LD in Anchorage, A.K.; WRDW in Augusta, G.A.; WABI in Bangor, M.E.; WAFB in Baton Rouge, L.A.; WLOX in Biloxi, M.S.; WBNG in Binghamton, N.Y.; WCAX in Burlington, V.T.; WCSC in Charleston, S.C.; WBTV in Charlotte, N.C.; KGWN in Cheyenne, W.Y.; WDTV in Clarksburg, W.V.; WOIO in Cleveland, O.H.; KKTV in Colorado Springs, C.O.; WTVY in Dothan, A.L.; KBJR in Duluth, M.N.; KXDF-CD in Fairbanks, A.K.; KXJB-LD in Fargo, N.D.; ESVF-CD in Harrisonburg, V.A; KGMB in Honolulu, H.I.; KYEX-LD in Juneau, A.K.; WVLT in Knoxville, T.N.; KYLX-LD in Laredo, T.X.; WKYT & WYMT in Lexington, K.Y. & Hazard, K.Y.; KOLN in Lincoln, N.E; KEYC in Mankato, M.N.; KNOE in Monroe, L.A.; KNPL-LD in North Platte, N.E.; KOSA in Odessa, T.X.; KFVS in Paducah, K.Y.; WECP-LD in Panama City, F.L.; WIYE-LD in Parkersburg, W.V.; WAGM in Presque Isle, M.E.; WDBJ in Roanoke, V.A.; WIFR-LD in Rockford, I.L.; WTOC in Savannah, G.A.; KXII in Sherman-Ada, T.X.; KSLA in Shreveport, L.A.; WCTV in Tallahassee, F.L.; WIBW in Topeka, K.S.; KOLD in Tucson, A.Z.; KMVT in Twin Falls, I.D.; KWTX & KBTX in Waco, T.X. & Bryan, T.X.; WWNY in Watertown, N.Y.; WSAW in Wausau, W.I.; and KWCH in Wichita, K.S.