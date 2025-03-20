Gray Inks Deal to Air at Least 10 Cincinnati Reds Games
WXIX (Fox19) and Rock Entertainment Sports Network in Cincinnati will simulcast the package of FanDuel Sports Network games
ATLANTA–-Gray Media has announced a deal with FanDuel Sports Network and Cincinnati Reds that will allow at least 10 of the Reds’ games to be simulcast free-to-air on WXIX (Fox19) and on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network in Cincinnati.
In addition, Gray-owned stations or syndicated third-party television stations in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee will simulcast free-to-air the FanDuel Sports Network Package of Reds games in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, and Tennessee.
Gray’s television stations in Charleston-Huntington, Lexington, Louisville, and Nashville will air the package, with additional markets to be added soon.
“Fox19 and Rock Entertainment Sports Network are proud to serve our viewers in Cincinnati and across the region by bringing iconic Reds baseball back to free, over-the-air broadcasts,” said Jennifer Rieffer, general manager of WXIX. “There’s nothing quite like Reds baseball on broadcast television.”
The broadcast schedule is as follows:
- Reds Opening Day on Thursday 3/27 vs San Francisco Giants at 4 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 4/29 vs St. Louis Cardinals at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 5/6 vs Atlanta Braves at 7 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 6/3 vs Milwaukee Brewers at 7 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 6/17 vs Minnesota Twins at 7 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 6/24 vs New York Yankees at 7 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 7/8 vs Miami Marlins at 7 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 7/29 vs Los Angeles Dodgers at 7 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 8/12 vs Philadelphia Phillies at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Tuesday 9/23 vs Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:30 p.m. ET
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
