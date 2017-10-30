ASG Taps Rob Wentz to Manage Field Tech Operations

EMERYVILLE, CALIF.—Media technology and engineering firm Advanced Systems Group has announced the hiring of Rob Wentz. ASG President Dave Van Hoy described Wentz’s new position as a liaison, as one of his main responsibilities will be to coordinate field technical services for clients in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York.

Rob Wentz

Wentz comes to ASG after having previously worked as the post-production manager and senior editor for Pederson Media Group. He also spent time as a post-production technical director at Google and as a motion graphics designer and systems administrator for KTVU. Wentz runs his own company, monstrumMeida, which produces music, sound design and 3D animations for DVDs and video games.

ASG officially hired Wentz on Oct. 9.